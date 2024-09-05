Minneapolis City Council to take up Roof Depot site, cannabis ordinance on Thursday

Members of the Minneapolis City Council are meeting on Thursday and will be hearing two big topics of interest.

One councilor is expected to introduce a deadline extension for the sale of the old Roof Depot site. Currently, the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute has eight days to come up with $3.7 million to buy the site.

The organization says it wants to transform it into an urban farm, and previously said it is close to reaching its fundraising goal.

However, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has been told councilor Jason Chavez wants to give an extension to come up with the rest of the money. The Roof Depot site is located in his ward.

Also on the agenda is cannabis regulations — councilors will be discussing an ordinance to create a state-authorized registration program for local qualifying cannabis and hemp retailers.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Kelsey Christensen will have the latest on the discussions during its midday newscast. Check back for updates.