Millions expected from state not passed in legislative session, future of Roof Depot site back in the air

The 2024 legislative session ended both in chaos and without millions of dollars community members expected for their plans to build an urban farm in Minneapolis.

For a decade, a grassroots effort has been underway to turn the former Roof Depot into a community-controlled, multi-faceted facility with the goal of improving the East Phillips neighborhood. To do so, $3.7 million has been raised by the community as part of the deal.

In the months leading up to the legislative session, they were confident millions from the state would be secured to finalize it, but that funding was never locked in.

Still, those behind the vision remain confident.

“Us and a lot of other people were expecting that bonding bill to go through, it’s unfortunate, but it’s not stopping us,” Dean Dovolis, board president of the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute, said, adding, “We’re just taking a different road to get to all these things we’re talking about.”

They’re not alone, as lawmakers didn’t pass any bonding bills — meaning projects all over the state will not receive cash.

The site was originally planned for a water supply treatment facility. The $5.7 million expected from the state was set to go to the city of Minneapolis for their plans to build the treatment facility elsewhere.

The former Roof Depot sits in council member Jason Chavez’s ward — he blames the chaos at the Capitol on the lack of funds.

“There are broken promises that happen all the time to this community but they’re resilient,” Chavez said.

He, too, is staying confident.

“Ultimately, I really want to work with our state Legislature like I said earlier, the mayor, the city council, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners and our other governmental agencies,” Chavez said. “I’d rather figure this out now.”

For Dovolis, he said he didn’t want to share specifics but told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he’s very confident they’ll get the funding by mid-July when the deal has been set to be finalized.