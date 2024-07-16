Deadline to purchase Roof Depot passes Monday without a sale

The deadline to purchase the Roof Depot site in the East Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis came and went on Monday without a sale to the group slated to buy the property.

The East Phillips Neighborhood Institute (EPNI) has been vying to buy the property and turn it into an urban farm since last year.

A deal passed by the Minneapolis City Council in September 2023 meant the EPNI needed to raise $3.7 million to combine with nearly $8 million from the city and state in order to complete the sale.

However, millions of dollars in funding did not pass through the legislative session this spring, leaving the future of the EPNI’s purchase in limbo.

RELATED: Millions expected from state not passed in legislative session, future of Roof Depot site back in the air

In May, the board president of the EPNI told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the legislative funding falling through was “unfortunate” but the EPNI still believed it could raise the funds.

According to Erik Hansen, Minneapolis’ director of Community Planning and Economic Development, the city will issue a notice of termination on Tuesday, which means EPNI representatives have 60 days to complete the purchase.

Hansen added that if the sale does not go through, the previously agreed-upon purchase agreement will fully expire.

Hansen says city staff have been made available to find a path forward throughout this process.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to EPNI for a comment and will update accordingly.