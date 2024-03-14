Minneapolis City Council to hold special meeting Thursday on rideshare driver pay

Thursday's meeting will be held at 1 p.m.

The future of rideshare operations in Minneapolis could become clearer on Thursday.

Members of the Minneapolis City Council are holding a special meeting to consider overriding Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto for an ordinance that would set minimum pay requirements for drivers within the city.

Unless some councilors change their original votes, there seems to be enough support to override Frey’s veto.

The ordinance calls for the minimum pay to be $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute while drivers are in Minneapolis city limits. The proposal also includes a $5 minimum payment per trip and requires 80% of canceled ride fees be paid to drivers.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the council approved the ordinance with a vote of 9-4. However, Frey vetoed the ordinance the following day, saying he feels the plan is “out of balance” and will drive the rideshare companies out of town.

“I don’t care about their bottom line. I do care about having this service in the city, I do care about getting drivers paid more money, and I care that the service itself is affordable to people that need it,” said Frey.

Lyft said it would be priced out of the market and could be forced to stop rides in Minneapolis as soon as that day. Uber has also threatened to leave.

However, many councilors are standing firm on the issue.

“Businesses across the city that are paying a minimum wage to their employees, and their workers, we shouldn’t allow exemptions for ride share drivers,” said councilor Robin Wonsley.

If the veto is overturned, it would take effect later this spring.

Thursday’s meeting is set to begin at 1 p.m.

