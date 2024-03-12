Frey to meet with Uber, Lyft drivers to discuss proposed rideshare ordinance

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey met with Uber and Lyft drivers on Tuesday to discuss the impact of the latest version of a rideshare ordinance within the city.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Frey vetoed the ordinance a day after it was approved by the City Council by a vote of 9-4.

If passed, the ordinance would have set minimum pay requirements for rideshare drivers in the city.

Although there’s enough support on the council to override the veto, it hasn’t happened yet. If members override Frey’s veto, the ordinance will go into effect on May 1.

As written, the ordinance would set a $5 minimum per trip, require 80% of canceled ride fees to be paid to drivers, and set driver pay rates at $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute.

Both companies have threatened to end service in the city if Minneapolis enacts the changes.

Frey has called for a special session this Thursday to address the issue. He vetoed a similar measure approved by the council last summer. State lawmakers are also expected to discuss a rideshare bill this spring after the governor created a task force last year to help construct legislation.

