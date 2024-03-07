Minneapolis council expected to vote on rideshare ordinance Thursday

The Minneapolis City Council is expected to vote Thursday on a measure that would set minimum pay requirements for rideshare drivers in the city.

The two major rideshare companies, Uber and Lyft, have threatened to stop providing service in Minneapolis if the ordinance is approved.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged the council to pump the brakes and dial back the ordinance a bit.

As written, the ordinance would set a $5 minimum per trip, require 80% of canceled ride fees to be paid to drivers, and set driver pay rates at $1.40 per mile and 51 cents per minute.

Frey says he plans to veto the ordinance if the council approves it on Thursday, and at least nine council members would need to vote to override his veto in order for it to take effect.

The mayor vetoed a similar measure approved by the council last summer. State lawmakers are also expected to discuss a rideshare bill this spring after the governor created a task force last year to help construct legislation.

