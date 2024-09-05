Minneapolis City Council passes Roof Depot extension

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday extended the deadline for the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute (EPNI) to raise the money to purchase the Roof Depot site. The group says it wants to transform it into an urban farm.

Council Member Jason Chavez introduced a deadline extension for the sale of the old Roof Depot site, which is in his ward. The measure passed unanimously.

Before the extension passed, the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute would have had until Sept. 13 to come up with the money to buy the site for the price tag of $11.4 million. EPNI had agreed to contribute $3.7 million, with the rest of the funds coming through state bonding dollars. So far, the Legislature has only approved $2 million, with the rest stuck in limbo.

Now the group will have another year to close on the property, with the caveat that there must be full funding commitments for the sale by May.

In a letter to constituents, Chavez said the purchase agreement deadline was moved to Sept. 15, 2025, contingent on the Minnesota Legislature approving $5.7 million for the project in its next legislative session.

“I’m confident that we’re going to be able to get this done at the Capitol,” Chavez said during a news conference on Thursday. “That is the goal of this body, that is a goal of this council, that is a goal of all of the people trying to get this done.”

The 2024 legislative session came and went without such a deal.

State Sen. Omar Fateh, DFL-Minneapolis, explained on Thursday that despite its priority status among the Minneapolis delegation, “time expired” before lawmakers could get it done.

“I know time and time again they’ve been told to wait just a little bit longer, wait just a little bit longer,” Fateh said. “And it’s been really tough, but I think that’ll make the victory just a little bit more sweeter also.”

In a statement, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was skeptical about EPNI’s vision for the site but focused on getting some return for a property that officials say has cost the city roughly $100,000 per month to maintain.

“I have serious concerns about the viability of EPNI’s broader development plan,” Frey said. “However, an extension of this purchase agreement gives the City the best shot at recouping the taxpayer dollars that have already been spent on this site.”

EPNI says it does have a backup plan if it doesn’t get state money, including applying for public and private funds.