Minneapolis City Council overrides Frey’s veto of 2025 budget

During the last scheduled meeting of the year for the Minneapolis City Council on Thursday, councilors voted 9-4 to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto of their 2025 budget, which was passed late Tuesday night.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Wednesday, Frey said he would veto a laundry list of amendments that added new spending.

During the vote late Thursday morning, the following members voted in favor of overriding the veto:

Robin Wonsley

Katie Cashman

Jamal Osman

Jason Chavez

Jeremiah Ellison

Emily Koski

Aisha Chugtai

Elliot Payne

Aurin Chowdhury

Frey had also said the $1.9 billion spending plan cuts from the city’s needs and adds more to the city’s wants. In addition, he said many of the programs the council puts money toward are unvetted.

He held a press conference responding to the override of his veto Thursday morning, which can be viewed in the video player below:

However, council members have called this budget one of the most equitable and historic investments ever.

Members voted this week to expand the city’s behavioral crisis response, adding five civilian investigators to look into nonviolent cases and adding more resources to help the homeless.