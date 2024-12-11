Metro Transit expanding use of unarmed presence to address crime, fare evasion

For the second time in a year, Metro Transit is doubling down on a plan to increase its uniformed presence on light rail trains and buses across the Twin Cities.

The agency announced Wednesday that its unarmed agents and community service officers conducted more than 450,000 fare inspections this year — twice the number of checks performed in 2023.

The increase coincides with a state law that decriminalized fare evasion and replaced $180 misdemeanor fines with $35 citations.

At a news conference in St. Paul, Metro Transit shared that its agents have handed out more than 2,000 of those citations so far.

Jeremiah Collins, a former train operator, is now among nearly 60 agents interacting with riders as part of the Transit Rider Investment Program.

“A lot of them say, ‘Thank you for being out here,” Collins said.

He acknowledged others are less welcoming, but Collins says he believes his presence on transit is making a difference.

“When they see us on the trains, a lot of them will start pulling out their fares or leaving the train,” Collins said. “It’s just too bad we can’t be in more places than just one.”

Now Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras says the agency could have as many as 100 TRIP agents by the end of 2025.

“This is all hands on deck work,” Kandaras said. “Providing a safe and welcoming experience on transit is our top priority.”

Metro Transit also plans to increase its use of “contracted supplemental security” at locations with a high volume of calls for service.

Managers announced a new partnership with the St. Paul Downtown Alliance to add even more presence near certain stops on the Green Line.

“We’re going to have our ambassadors on all three downtown platforms, two shifts a day, seven days a week,” said Executive Director Joe Spencer.

The overall effort has contributed to what Metro Transit says is a 8.4% drop in reported crime on transit in the first three quarters of 2024, compared to the same time period a year ago.

But as 5 INVESTIGATES has reported, many riders insist there is more work to be done to address the kind of crime and rampant drug use Collins once witnessed as a train operator over the last decade.

“They’d sit right behind us and smoke their drugs. We could smell it coming through the vents. We would see fights, arguments,” Collins said. “The TRIP program is helping.”