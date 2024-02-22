Metro Transit introduces new onboard agent program

Metro Transit introduced a new team of agents with the rider investment program on Thursday morning.

Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) Agents will work to build a stronger official presence on transit in addition to inspecting fares and issuing citations for not paying.

Lesley Kandaras, the general manager for Metro Transit, was joined at 10 a.m. by Rep. Brad Tabke, ATU Local 1005 President and a representative for Mental Health Minnesota to discuss the new team’s goals and efforts toward making transit safer.

Kandaras said the introduction of TRIP Agents brings a more official presence to the transit system, as agents can assist transit customers and answer questions.

The agents begin their training on Friday on the blue and green line routes, Kandaras added.

