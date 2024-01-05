Memorial service for Mankato soldier killed in helicopter crash

A memorial service is being held Friday for an Army soldier from Mankato who died in a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea.

Sgt. Cade Wolfe, 24, was one of five Army special operations soldiers who died in the Nov. 10 helicopter crash.

A procession for Wolfe was held Thursday as his body was transported from Mankato Regional Airport to Northview Mortuary.

Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, a celebration of life will take place at the Mankato National Guard Armory. The public is invited but a livestream is also planned online for those who can’t attend.

All state and American flags are to fly at half-staff until sunset Friday, as ordered by Gov. Tim Walz.