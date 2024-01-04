Procession to be held Thursday for Mankato man who died in Black Hawk helicopter crash

Cade Wolfe died when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea in November.

A funeral procession will be held Thursday in Mankato for a man who died in a Black Hawk helicopter crash in November.

Sgt. Cade Wolfe, 24, was one of five army special operations soldiers who died when the helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean Sea. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the Department of Defense (DoD) says the crash happened when the helicopter was “conducting aerial refueling training” and wasn’t the result of any enemy or hostile actions.

The DOD said Wolfe enlisted in the Army in 2018 as a 15T UH-60 Black Hawk Repairer and was assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii after he completed advanced individual training (AIT). He later served as an MH-60M Black Hawk crew chief.

Thursday’s procession is set to begin early Thursday afternoon at the Mankato Airport. It’s expected to go through the city of Eagle Lake on Parkway Avenue, south on Plainview Street, east on LeSeur Avenue, pass the Eagle Lake Elementary School and then head north on Linda Drive.

It will then go west on Parkway Avenue before heading to Mankato. Once there, it will pass Mankato east High School on Hoffman Road, head north to Victory Drive and then west onto Madison Avenue.

The procession will then go north on Riverfront Drive to Highway 14, exit at Loray Drive in North Mankato and then continue on Commerce Drive before arriving at Northview Mortuary.

Wolfe’s career includes multiple awards and decorations, including two Army Commendation Medals, an Army Achievement Medal, an Army Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Medal, a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, an Army Service Ribbon, an Overseas Service Ribbon and the Basic Aviation Badge.