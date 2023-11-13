Mankato soldier killed during helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea

A Mankato man has been identified as one of the five U.S. Army Special Operations aviation soldiers who killed during a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Department of Defense (DOD) has confirmed Sergeant Cade M. Wolfe, 24, died as a result of the crash, which happened Friday.

Officials say the crash happened when an MH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was “conducting aerial refueling training” and wasn’t the result of any enemy or hostile actions.

The DOD said Wolfe enlisted in the Army in 2018 as a 15T UH-60 Black Hawk Repairer and was assigned to the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade at Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii after he completed advanced individual training (AIT). He later served as an MH-60M Black Hawk crew chief.

Wolfe’s career includes multiple awards and decorations, including two Army Commendation Medals, an Army Achievement Medal, an Army Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Medal, a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, an Army Service Ribbon, an Overseas Service Ribbon and the Basic Aviation Badge.

The other soldiers who died in the crash were identified as:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire

Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona

Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga shared the following statement on the incident:

This is devastating news that reverberates across the entire Special Operations community. Every loss is tough, but in this case, service to the Nation is truly a family business and it’s hard to express the amount of sorrow that we all feel right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, their loved ones, and their fellow soldiers. Like the Special Operations community always does, we will wrap our arms around them, grieve with them, and promise to never forget them. Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, commander of U.S. Army Special Operations Command

The DOD said the U.S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center is investigating the incident.