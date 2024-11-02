Man with 2nd-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County arrested in Wisconsin

A man who was wanted for second-degree murder in Hennepin County was arrested in Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team responded to an apartment in Balsam Lake, Wis. for a second-degree murder warrant issued out of Hennepin County.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Jack Guy without incident and he was taken to Polk County Jail. Guy will await extradition, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The New Hope Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Lakes Region EMS assisted in the incident.