Authorities searching for suspect in New Hope homicide

Police in New Hope are searching for the suspect in a homicide that occurred Thursday.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road around 9:39 p.m. on Thursday on a report of a shooting. There, they found 23-year-old Carnell Mark Johnson Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was brought to the hospital, where he died at 10:11 p.m.

Though no arrests have been announced, police say the victim and suspect knew each other and that this was not a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 763-531-5170.