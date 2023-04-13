Man to be sentenced Thursday for murdering wife in 2010

A man will be sentenced Thursday after being convicted of first and second-degree murder earlier this year.

Almost 13 years to the day of his wife’s death, Nicholas Firkus will appear in Ramsey County court Thursday afternoon for his sentencing hearing.

Heidi Firkus was shot to death at the couple’s home, located on the 1700 block of Minnehaha Avenue West, on April 25, 2010.

Prosecutors claimed Nicholas was embarrassed the couple was about to be evicted from their home, and his wife didn’t know about it. Nicholas claimed Heidi was shot during a home invasion.

FBI agents used technology to recreate the crime scene, which led to Firkus being arrested in 2021. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a jury convicted him of the charges earlier this year. Jurors reached their verdict less than five hours after receiving the case.

Firkus’ sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. He faces up to life in prison.

