Closing arguments expected Friday in trial of man accused of 2010 St. Paul murder

The case of a St. Paul man who is accused of killing his wife more than a decade ago could go to the jury as soon as Friday, two weeks to the day opening statements began.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Nicholas Firkus, who was arrested in 2021, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder as well as murder in the second-degree with intent in the death of Heidi Firkus.

The Ramsey County Attorney says closing arguments are expected to begin Friday morning.

Heidi Firkus was shot and killed at her home on the 1700 block of Minnehaha Avenue West at about 6:30 a.m. on April 25, 2010, during what Nicholas Firkus claimed was a home invasion.

A criminal complaint states Firkus told police at the scene that one or two people broke into his home, and that he and Heidi were trying to run out the back door to escape when a man grabbed the shotgun out of his hands and shot him and his wife.

The complaint states that, at the police station, Firkus stated he was walking behind Heidi while carrying his shotgun when a man grabbed the barrel of his shotgun, causing Firkus’ finger to hit the trigger and shoot Heidi. He added that the suspect then grabbed the gun and shot him in the leg before running away.

Investigators learned the Firkuses had financial troubles and their home was being foreclosed on and they were expected to move out the next day. However, investigators said evidence indicated Heidi didn’t know about the foreclosure. In fact, the complaint states investigators found a message to a friend that Heidi had sent just a month earlier saying, “Wish we weren’t tied down to our house so we could move somewhere fun.” No documents were signed by Heidi either, the complaint states.

