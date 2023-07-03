Man sentenced to 4 years for fatal drunken driving crash in Minneapolis

A man who pleaded guilty to fatally striking a man in Minneapolis while driving drunk in December of 2022 will spend time in prison.

Sylvester Terell Vaughn, 40, was sentenced to four years (48 months) Monday morning. He was given 104 days credit for time served and was also ordered to pay $9,743.04 in restitution.

Vaughn pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal in late May.

Loved ones of the victim, 22-year-old Josiah Robert Oakley, spoke ahead of the sentencing. They described him as a “gentle giant” who loved the outdoors, sports, solving Rubik’s cubes and playing chess. Oakley is remembered as someone who “laughed easily, acted honorably and was thoughtful and kind to all.”

Vaughn expressed remorse during the sentencing, saying he was “very sorry” to Oakley’s family.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Vaughn said as he began crying in court. “It was wrong and I apologize for that.”

“Our thoughts are with Josiah’s family, friends, and all who loved him,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement. “The criminal legal system is not equipped to make victims whole because no sentence can make up for their loss and bring a loved one back. Mr. Vaughn pled guilty to the highest-chargeable offense based on the crime he committed and today received the sentence the law provides for that crime. We hope Josiah’s family will one day find some degree of peace despite facing a lifetime without him.”

According to a criminal complaint, an officer saw Vaughn driving south on Lyndale Avenue North early on the morning of Dec. 11 and went to stop him for speeding. By the time the officer got to the intersection, Vaughn had gotten into a crash.

Oakley, who was driving the car Vaughn crashed into, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vaughn’s blood-alcohol content was .236, nearly three times the legal limit to drive, court documents say. A crash reconstruction also showed that Vaughn was driving 85-90 mph when the speed limit on the road was 30 mph.

Oakley had a green light when Vaughn hit him, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show that Vaughn has a prior DWI conviction from 2019.

