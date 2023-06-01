Man pleads guilty in fatal drunken driving crash

A man who had been charged in connection with a December drunken driving crash pleaded guilty Wednesday, according to court records.

Sylvester Terell Vaughn, 40, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

Vaughn has taken a plea deal to plead guilty to one of the counts in exchange for the other count being dismissed, court records say. This would get him a four-year sentence.

A pre-sentence investigation will also be completed.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer saw Vaughn driving south on Lyndale Avenue North early in the morning of Dec. 11 and went to stop him for speeding. By the time the officer got to the intersection, Vaughn had gotten into a crash.

RELATED: Charges: Driver in fatal Minneapolis crash was drunk, speeding

The driver of the other car, identified as 22-year-old Josiah Robert Oakley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vaughn’s blood-alcohol content was .236, nearly three times the legal limit to drive, court documents say. A crash reconstruction also showed that Vaughn was driving 85-90 mph when the speed limit on the road was 30 mph.

Oakley had a green light when Vaughn hit him, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show that Vaughn has a prior DWI conviction from 2019.

He is scheduled to be sentenced July 3.