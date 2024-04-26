Man sentenced to 30 years for murder of Alex Becker in St. Paul

One of the men charged in the murder of 22-year-old Alex Becker was sentenced on Friday morning.

Detwan Cortell Allen, 21, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court to more than 30 years (367 months) in prison.

The sentence stems from a Dec. 27, 2022 shooting, in which Becker was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West, just feet away from his home.

A jury convicted Allen of murder in December, a day after getting the case and nearly two weeks after the trial started.

Allen and two others, Shaun Lamar Travis and Arteze Owen Kinerd, were arrested after police reviewed surveillance footage in the area. Travis was acquitted in December of 2023 and Kinerd pleaded guilty in February. Kinerd’s sentencing is scheduled for June 3.

