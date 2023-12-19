Jury convicts man of murder in killing of Alex Becker in St. Paul

One of the men charged in the death of a St. Paul man last year has been found guilty of murder.

A Ramsey County jury returned the verdict against 19-year-old Detwan Cortell Allen on Tuesday afternoon, a day after getting the case and nearly two weeks after the trial started.

The charge stems from the shooting of 22-year-old Alex Becker, who was killed in the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West, just feet away from his home, on Dec. 27, 2022.

Allen and two others, Shaun Lamar Travis and Arteze Owen Kinerd, were later arrested after police reviewed surveillance footage in the area. Travis was acquitted earlier this month and Kinerd is currently scheduled to go on trial in February.

Allen now faces up to 40 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 26.