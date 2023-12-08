Man acquitted of murder in killing of Alex Becker in St. Paul

One of three men charged with killing a St. Paul man last year in St. Paul has been acquitted.

Shaun Lamar Travis, 26, was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the Dec. 27, 2022, shooting of Alex Becker, who was killed in the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West.

According to court records, Becker was walking home from work when he was shot multiple times just feet away from his home. Investigators later arrested Travis and two others — Arteze Owen Kinerd and Detwan Cortell Allen — after reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

RELATED: Family of 22-year-old shot and killed asks people be kind in his name

Travis previously had a jury trial scheduled to start on Jan. 8. However, in October, he opted to have a court trial and leave his fate up to the judge.

On Friday, Ramsey County Judge JaPaul Harris found him not guilty. He was then released from custody.

Kinerd and Allen are still charged in connection with the shooting. Allen’s trial started this week and is still ongoing while Kinerd isn’t scheduled to go on trial until February.