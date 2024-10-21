Man rescued from 3rd-story window after an E-bike catches fire, displacing 6 units

A man was rescued from a third-story window after an apartment building caught fire Monday morning, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

Crews were called to an apartment building on the 1100 block of 4th Street East around 8 a.m.

Authorities say the fire was caused by an E-bike that had caught fire in the hallway of the building. The fire was contained in the hallway, but there was heavy smoke throughout the third floor.

St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Jamie Smith told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the entire third floor of the building was displaced — approximately six units. The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents.

There was also a man who had one leg hanging out a window on the third floor, unable to escape through the hallway, Smith added. St. Paul fire crews rescued him with a ground ladder.

Two others were helped out of the building by firefighters.

The man was evaluated for smoke inhalation. He was also brought to the hospital as a precaution, though fire officials note he didn’t have any obvious injuries.