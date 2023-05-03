St. Paul crews extinguish fire at Catholic Charities housing complex

The fire happened around 4 a.m. in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

St. Paul fire crews are working to learn more about a fire at a Catholic Charities housing complex early Wednesday morning.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer was at the scene of the fire on Hersey Street, about four blocks north of University Avenue, in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

The Twin Cities Catholic Charities St. Paul Residence provides affordable housing for adults experiencing homelessness, according to their website.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information on the fire. Check back for updates.