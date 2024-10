St. Paul police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers are investigating a stabbing where one person died on the 200 block of East Seventh Street.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) October 12, 2024

