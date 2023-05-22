Man convicted of murdering former Central High School basketball star to be sentenced Monday

A man who pleaded guilty to murdering a former basketball star at Central High School is scheduled to be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Xavion Tyrece Bell, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of intentional second-degree earlier last month in exchange for an unintentional murder charge being dismissed.

He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The victim, 21-year-old Dion Ford, was shot to death when he walked to his car from a restaurant and supermarket in the area of Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street shortly after 9 p.m. on March 31, 2022. He opened fire with a gun he was permitted to carry, wounding Bell in a shootout where witnesses reported hearing 20 to 40 shots, according to the criminal complaint.

Bell was found by officers being carried to another vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back. Police stopped the vehicle from leaving, and Bell was hospitalized.

Surveillance footage shows Bell approaching Ford with his right hand in his jacket pocket, according to the criminal complaint. Bell then opened the driver’s door and leaned inside, at which point Ford opened fire, causing Bell to fall to the ground and fire back at Ford.

Court records show Bell had prior convictions for aggravated robbery and other pending criminal cases at the time of the shooting, including kidnapping.

Earlier this year, Bell’s co-defendant, D’Angelo Semaj Dampier, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was convicted by a jury last October.

Ford broke the 1,000-point mark while playing on the varsity basketball team at St. Paul’s Central High School before playing basketball in college, including Casper College in Wyoming. He had moved back to the Twin Cities to attend Augsburg University.

Bell’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

