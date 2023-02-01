Man to be sentenced Wednesday for charges stemming from shooting of former Central High School athlete

Wednesday afternoon, a man convicted of multiple charges stemming from a fatal shooting last March in St. Paul will learn his future.

Court records show 20-year-old D’Angelo Semaj Dampier has a sentencing hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last October, a jury convicted Dampier of two counts of second-degree murder, one count of aiding an offender and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms or ammunition. A sixth charge was dismissed at trial.

Those charges were filed following the death of 21-year-old Dion Lamarr Ford Jr., who was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle after leaving a restaurant and supermarket near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Arundel Street, according to court records.

Ford broke the 1,000-point mark while playing on the varsity basketball team at St. Paul’s Central High School before playing basketball in college, including Casper College in Wyoming. He had moved back to the Twin Cities to attend Augsburg University.

Dampier was previously scheduled to be sentenced in early December but that was rescheduled, with the defense citing the need for assistance from the public defender’s office.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Xavion Tyrece Bell, who is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Ford’s death, has a motion hearing scheduled for Feb. 28 and a jury trial in July.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Reporter Eric Chaloux will be in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing and will have the latest during Wednesday night’s newscasts. Check back for updates.