Man controversially sentenced to time served in fatal 2019 shooting arrested for fleeing police in Eagan

A man whose sentence of time served in connection with a 2019 Minneapolis homicide drew criticism has now been arrested for fleeing police in Eagan.

Husayn Braveheart, 21, was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the June 11, 2019, death of Steven Markey. He was certified as an adult in 2022.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty drew criticism when her office offered him a plea deal that would have given him five years of probation. A judge later rejected the plea deal, and Braveheart was sentenced to time served (around 4.5 years) in December.

“Obviously, it’s an outcome our family is upset about. It isn’t commensurate for the crime,” said Susan Markey, Steven Markey’s sister, after the sentencing. She said the sentence amounts to “catch and release, that’s it.”

Another teen charged in connection to Markey’s death, Jered Ohsman, was sentenced to just over 21 years (261 months) in prison. As previously reported, Ohsman was 17 at the time of his sentencing hearing and was certified to stand trial as an adult. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

Braveheart was arrested in Eagan on Sunday and was subsequently charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, police got an alert of a stolen vehicle being seen in Eagan. Officers pulled behind the car, which wasn’t moving at the time, and turned on the squad’s emergency lights. The vehicle immediately sped away.

The driver, later identified as Braveheart, drove over 100 mph, ran stop signs and switched lanes randomly.

After officers stopped the pursuit, Braveheart and another occupant were seen by a helicopter hiding near the vehicle.

Due to Braveheart’s arrest, he is in violation of the terms of his probation in two aggravated robbery cases. This means he may have to serve the 4.5 years in prison that he was sentenced to for these cases. The 4.5 years was a stayed sentence, meaning he only had to serve it if he violated the terms of his probation.

Kristin Derus Dore, Markey’s cousin, wasn’t surprised that Braveheart was arrested.

“Obviously, my family wasn’t surprised — from the moment the Hennepin County Attorney released Husayn Braveheart, we were afraid he would re-offend and put other people and families in danger,” she told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association criticized Moriarty for the light sentence.

“Moriarty insisted on giving no real punishment to a repeat violent offender and carjacker who helped murder an innocent man,” said MPPOA General Council Imran Ali. “Now he’s back on the streets, offending again, and putting more lives at risk. Once again, Moriarty’s office prioritizes repeat criminals over community safety. There MUST be real consequences for violent offenders.”

In response to the news about the arrest, Hennepin County Attorney’s Office sent the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation in Dakota County. If the allegations are true, Mr. Braveheart will be held accountable.”

KSTP has reached out to Braveheart’s attorney for comment.