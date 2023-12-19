Man sentenced in deadly 2019 carjacking gets year in workhouse for armed robberies

A man who avoided additional prison time after a controversial plea deal in a deadly 2019 carjacking in Minneapolis has again avoided prison in connection to two cases of armed robbery.

Husayn Braveheart, 20, was sentenced to 365 days at the Hennepin County workhouse on Monday after his attorneys and prosecutors reached a plea deal for the two robberies, which happened just two days before the deadly carjacking that killed 39-year-old Steven Markey. He also received five years of probation and a stayed 4½-year prison sentence that he’ll only serve if he violates probation terms.

It comes just four days after a sudden reworked plea deal resulted in Braveheart getting sentenced to time already served — 4½ years — for Markey’s death, a controversial agreement that upset Markey’s family and was only accepted after the judge refused to accept a prior plea deal. However, the reworked plea deal left the judge’s hands tied.

He could’ve been released right away Thursday if not for the hearings for his two aggravated robbery cases on Monday.

Braveheart was 15 when the crimes were committed, and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office has said Braveheart “has made enormous strides” and showed that the treatment he was receiving was working.

Another teen charged in connection to Markey’s death, Jered Ohsman, was sentenced to just over 21 years in prison back in 2020. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Ohsman was 17 at the time of his sentencing hearing and was certified to stand trial as an adult. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.