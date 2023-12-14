Man sentenced to time served in fatal 2019 Minneapolis shooting after judge rejected old plea deal

Seven weeks after a Hennepin County judge rejected a plea deal for a man charged in a deadly 2019 shooting in northeast Minneapolis, a new judgment has been entered.

Thursday morning, 20-year-old Husayn Braveheart was back in court to discuss how to proceed with his case after Judge Michael E. Burns refused to approve a plea deal that would’ve allowed Braveheart to avoid jail on Oct. 23.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says it accepted a new deal from Braveheart’s lawyers that calls for him to plead guilty to attempted first-degree assault and a presumed sentence of 4½ years (54 months) in prison. However, he’d also get credit for more than 1,600 days already served, which covers all of that prison time.

Braveheart, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder for the killing of 39-year-old Stephen Markey.

RELATED: Murder charges refiled against teen in 2019 northeast Minneapolis homicide

At the hearing Thursday morning, Judge Burns signed off on the deal and sentenced Braveheart accordingly — 4½ years with credit for 1,647 days served.

After Burns rejected the last plea deal, a spokesperson for Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said they disagreed with the judge’s decision because it would’ve allowed for continued treatment to help Braveheart.

RELATED: Families of murder victims critical of Hennepin County attorney

Thursday, Moriarty released the following statement:

“Our job is a difficult one, it is to hold people accountable, protect public safety, and achieve a fair and just result. We believe that we have reached that balance in this case. We know some will agree and others will not. Mr. Braveheart, a juvenile when he committed this terrible crime, has made enormous strides and been responsive to treatment during the past five years of his incarceration. That treatment might have prevented this crime in the first place had he received it, and we believe the treatment will prevent a future crime if it continues, which this sentence allows. As always, our heart goes out to the Markey family, who suffered a terrible tragedy.”

Another teen charged in connection to Markey’s death, Jered Ohsman, has already been sentenced to just over 21 years (261 months) in prison. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Ohsman was 17 at the time of his sentencing hearing and was certified to stand trial as an adult. He had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for updates on air and online.