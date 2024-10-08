Lynx, Sun battle Tuesday night to earn spot in WNBA Finals

Tuesday night’s game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun will be a winner-take-all match – whoever wins advances to the WNBA Finals.

The game – the last in a best-of-five series – comes after the Lynx were outscored 25-to-13 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game four.

Forward Napheesa Collier says they need to step it up.

“We’re not happy with how we came out in the last two games. Our offense was able to lift us up the last game, but if that’s not working, we have to rely on our defense. And it’s not been good. We have to go home and defend our home court,” said Colier. “We’re both playing for our lives, so we have to play with that level of intensity.”

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Whoever wins will move on to New York on Thursday to face the Liberty in Game 1 of the Finals.