Sports Wrap, Oct. 6: Vikings win again, Gophers upset USC, Lynx-Sun going the distance, and Wild

This week’s first segment was on the Vikings’ win in London over the Jets. The Vikings are 5-0 and have only trailed this season for just over three minutes. That came in Week 1 at the Giants.

How much concern is there about RB Aaron Jones (hip)? It was clear how much they missed him in the second half on Sunday.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys broke down the Lynx’s Game 4 loss at Connecticut and looked ahead to Tuesday’s deciding Game 5, discussed the Gophers’ upset of No. 11 USC, and previewed the Wild’s season. The Wild open the 2024-2025 season Thursday at the X vs. Columbus.

