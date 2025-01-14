Legislative session begins Tuesday, questions remain on who controls the House and Senate

Minnesota legislators will start their work in St. Paul on Tuesday – but with some uncertainty.

The drama began before lawmakers even returned to the state capitol. In the House of Representatives, the first day could end as quickly as it starts if some lawmakers don’t show up like they’ve threatened to.

As reported on Sunday by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, House DFL members held a secret swearing-in ceremony in preparation to not show up for Tuesday’s session. This means there wouldn’t be enough lawmakers to take care of legislative business.

All of this stems from house republicans gaining a 67-member advantage over the 66 democrats, when DFL member Curtis Johnson became ineligible to take office. A special election for House District 40B is scheduled for later this month.

Despite that, DFL members wanted to share the power.

Secretary of State Steve Simon will preside over the House until a speaker is elected. If there isn’t 68 members present for a quorum, his office says he will end the session. That’s something house republicans are urging him not to do – they say having 67 members is just fine.

Simon recommended they go to the courts for resolution.

“What we’re now asking is for the Supreme Court to play parent to the children who are in the state legislature,” said David Schulz, a political science professor at Hamline University, in an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Also in the House, a Scott County judge is looking at a lawsuit regarding election results for 54A. Results there showed incumbent DFL member Brad Tabke beat Republican Aaron Paul by 14 votes. However, there were 21 missing ballots, so a judge is deciding what will happen there.

Meanwhile, in the state senate, there is a 33-33 tie until the District 60 seat is filled.

The seat is open after Senator Kari Dziedzik died from cancer last month. A special primary for that seat is being held on Tuesday, while a special election is scheduled to happen two weeks from now.

Minnesota’s 2025 legislative session is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Check back for updates.

