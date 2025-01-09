Legal experts discuss renters’ rights after a wave of tenants without heat

Minnesota legal experts are outlining renters’ rights after a wave of tenants were stuck without heat during the winter months.

There have been several cases of tenants in the Twin Cities who were without heat or hot water in their homes in the last month.



“It’s not fair for a lot of us. I’ve been here for seven years. We’re tax-paying citizens, and what they’re trying to do isn’t right,” Chris Garmon said in reference to the Lowry Apartments in St. Paul.

“We have rights and landlords need to uphold their end of the bargain when it comes to tenants,” Capri Rogers said in reference to her Minneapolis duplex lacking heat.

Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid helps disadvantaged communities advocate for their legal rights.

“Our role is to make sure that the law is followed and tenant’s rights are protected,” Ron Elwood, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid attorney, said.



“It is required that not only folks have heat, but that heat is at 68 degrees or more during the winter,” he added.



If that law is broken, Elwood said tenants can file an “Emergency Tenants Remedies Action.”

A lawyer can give guidance on how to file the action and it gets you into court right away.



The law covers violations from loss of heat to a broken refrigerator.



“The judge can order the repair, can order any kind of remedy, can order a rent abatement, things like that,” Elwood said.



He explained not paying your rent as a solution is illegal.



“At the end of the day, the court would decide whether or not you owe that rent or a part of it, or all of it or none of it,” Elwood said.

As of Jan. 1, Minnesota laws went into effect to better protect tenant’s rights.

Landlords in Minnesota are now prohibited from retaliating against residents who want to establish a tenant rights association.

Other new laws make rental discrimination based on public assistance illegal and protect tenants who may have to exit their lease because of domestic violence.

There are organizations across the state ready to help free of charge, such as Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid and Law Help Minnesota.

You can find additional resources below: