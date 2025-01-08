‘This is just not humane’: Tenants in Minneapolis duplex left without heat for a week

A Minneapolis duplex could be condemned after tenants say they were stuck without heat and hot water in freezing temperatures for a week.

The Verde Property Management Company property manager said as of Tuesday they’ve restored heat to about two-thirds of the building.

A tenant said she did not see a sense of urgency to fix the problem until the city of Minneapolis stepped in.

“This is just not humane to have anybody living like this,” Capri Rogers, tenant, said



For nearly a week, Rodgers said her family did not have heat or hot water.



“My son slept in his coat. My daughter’s room read at 48 degrees,” Rogers said. “My 8-month-old son is sick with a terrible cough.”



Rodgers showed us messages that confirmed she told Verde Property Management Company about the problem last Tuesday, Dec. 31.

She said days later, the company insulated the windows with plastic and supplied space heaters, but it was still cold.



“I don’t feel like I’ve been heard and that’s why I called the news because I just feel like they’re very like inconsiderate,” Rogers said.



As a last resort, on Sunday, Rogers called the police for help.



On Monday, a city inspector slapped a “Notice Intent to Condemn” on the front door. The notice explained the property is unfit to live in because of the “lack of required heat” and the building would be condemned if the heat is not fixed by Friday, Jan. 10.



“This should be a message to tenants and landlords that we have rights and landlords need to uphold their bargain when it comes to tenants, regardless of where they come from, what neighborhood it’s in, or anything like that,” Rodgers said.

Jeremy Pekarek, Verde Property Management Company, said they’ve been sending out boiler technicians to fix the frozen pipes.

“We’ve been doing our best to try to identify the situation and figure out exactly what’s going on with the property,” he said. “I agree with her, it has been cooler than normal, and I know it’s a tough situation for them.”



During the interview, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS saw a maintenance technician walk in to check the radiator.

Pekarek said they plan to use the space heaters to thaw the pipes so they can restore heat to the entire building.

He said the building’s heat will be fixed by the city’s deadline.



If a landlord or property manager does not take immediate steps to restore the heat in your building, you can report it to the city by calling 311 or 612-673-3000.

The city website says an inspector will respond to you the same day.