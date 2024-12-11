The Lowry Apartments have been condemned by the city leaving residents with little warning

Lowry Apartments condemned

St. Paul residents are without a home this holiday season, after their downtown apartment building was condemned by the city.

The Lowry Apartments has been at the center of concerning living conditions and failed building inspections for months.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it,” said Chris Garmon, a Lowry Apartments tenant.



Garmon got home from work and was faced with a notice explaining the Lowry Apartments, his home of seven years, was condemned until further notice.



“I had to get all of my stuff, the majority of my stuff, and move it out,” Garmon said.



The city of St. Paul issued a mandatory order to vacate the building on Monday.



City officials said in a statement that issues with the heat, electrical, and fire suppression systems made the building unfit to live in.



They connected all of the 71 tenants with temporary housing in area hotels.



“It’s sad. I pay my rent every month, so I don’t feel safe that I have to get out of here,” Garmon said.



Last week, Anthony Gibson, one of the tenants, sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, calling on the city for help.

RELATED: Residents at the troubled Lowry Apartments say the building’s heat has been out since October



For two months, the Gibson family said the building did not have heat.



“It shouldn’t take you this long to really condemn the building,” Gibson said. “It’s sad we have to go through this.”



The tenants are now faced with uncertainty about where they’ll call home.



“It’s not fair. I’ve been here for seven years. We’re tax-paying citizens, and what they’re trying to do isn’t right,” Garmon said.



Tenants explained they’re still facing challenges in the hotel without access to food and transportation.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the new building management, Frauenshuh and Halverson Blasier Group, several times and is still waiting for a response.

We followed up with the city of St. Paul to ask what are the long-term plans for the building and the tenants and are still waiting for a response.

A statement from St. Paul can be read below.

“On December 9, the Office of Neighborhood Safety and the Department of Safety and Inspections issued a mandatory order to vacate the Lowry Apartments at 345 Wabasha St.

Compounded issues with the building’s heat, electrical, and fire suppression systems mean the building is unsafe in its current state. Most importantly, the lack of an operational fire suppression system has necessitated 24-hour fire watch until all occupants have moved out.

We successfully connected the building’s 71 occupants with temporary housing in area hotels. Residents will have access to their apartments during scheduled time slots in order to retrieve personal belongings.”