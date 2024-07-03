Law enforcement leaders plan increased patrols, road closures ahead of 4th of July

Law enforcement leaders on Wednesday announced a plan to increase patrols and close roads ahead of the Fourth of July in Minneapolis.

The holiday has historically been a day filled with crime and shooting fireworks at people in the city.

RELATED: Man charged for allegedly shooting fireworks out of car at Minneapolis police | Third person charged with throwing fireworks earlier this week in Minneapolis

MPD Chief Brian O’Hara acknowledged the chaos of holiday celebrations in 2022 and 2023 but said there is a plan in place to tackle crime this year.

He noted the return of Red, White and Boom celebration, which is expected to draw significant crowds. This will be the first time the event has taken place since 2019.

“Our number one concern is that people can celebrate the Fourth of July safely,” he said.

O’Hara said that Minneapolis officers and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office will work together to arrest and book those who commit crimes. He added that law enforcement will seize all illegal fireworks used to endanger the safety of others.

Authorities are asking the public to report any suspicious behaviors.

There will be parking lot closures in areas that have proved problematic in past years, O’Hara said.

O’Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt also noted increased staffing both on the streets and on the water.

Additionally, Minneapolis Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto announced road closures beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday for the event:

West River Parkway from Fourth Avenue North to 11th Avenue

The east side of the River will be closed along Main Street from East Hennepin Avenue to Sixth Avenue Southeast

Ohotto added that the parking lot for Boom Island will be restricted to be used only by those with disability certificates.

Parks Superintendent Al Bangoura said there will be park staff in brightly colored shirts to assist visitors for the event. The orange shirts will say “STAFF” on the back of them. This comes as Parks employees plan a strike to begin Thursday — Bangoura said the department is working to plan for the strike.

RELATED: Minneapolis parks workers announce intent to strike

Witt also brought attention to water safety, saying that already this year, there have been more drownings than all of last year.

She reminded residents who plan to be on the water to wear their lifejackets and not to drink while boating.