Man charged for allegedly shooting fireworks out of car at Minneapolis police

More charges have been filed in Hennepin County against a man accused of shooting fireworks at police late in the evening of the 4th of July.

Iyub Qays Ali, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one felony charge of 3rd-degree riot, court records show. Ali also faces two misdemeanor 5th-degree assault charges.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a call of people gathering and shooting off fireworks at Boom Island Park on July 4, just before midnight.

Law enforcement arrived, and shortly after saw mortar fireworks being discharged at a police squad car from a Dodge Charger, the complaint states. The car then fled the area.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, noting the driver dropped a box of fireworks as he drove past a squad car. Police did not pursue the vehicle but noted its license plate, according to court records.

The complaint states that a week later, on July 12, Minneapolis police stopped the same Dodge Charge for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Ali. Police then confirmed Ali matched the description of the suspect on July 4.

Court records say Ali admitted to being in the area of Boom Island with the Dodge Charger on July 4 but denied that fireworks were launched from his car.

The complaint says police reviewed cell phone video of the incident, which “clearly shows fireworks being launched from the driver’s side of the Dodge Charger.”

Ali made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

In related news, charges were dropped against a juvenile previously charged with the incidents on the 4th of July, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office sent 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS this statement explaining the decision to drop those charges: