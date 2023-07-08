Third person charged with throwing fireworks earlier this week in Minneapolis

A third person is facing charges after prosecutors say he threw a firework at occupied cars early Wednesday morning.

Maslax Osman Dualeh, 21, has been charged with third-degree riot and disorderly conduct.

Early Wednesday morning near 4900 Nokomis Parkway West, a Minneapolis police sergeant saw a man, later identified as Dualeh, throw a firework out the window of a truck between two occupied vehicles, according to the criminal complaint. The sergeant stopped the vehicle.

In a post-Miranda statement, Dualeh admitted to throwing a firework out of the window, but claimed he had thrown the firework because a firework had been thrown at the truck, according to court documents. He said he thought the firework exploded on the ground.

The driver of the truck said that Dualeh threw a firework at people who had thrown a firework at them and said the firework looked like a little stick of dynamite.

Another passenger of the truck said that someone had thrown a firework at the truck, and that the group had their own fireworks including roman candles, mortars and inch-long M80-type fireworks. Live explosives were found and taken from the truck, court documents said.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were charged Thursday after prosecutors say they shot fireworks at Minneapolis Police squads.