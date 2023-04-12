Klobuchar, Smith to meet with Stillwater officials Wednesday as flood preparations continue

Minnesota's U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are meeting with Stillwater officials Wednesday as the community prepares for spring flooding.

Minnesota U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are scheduled to meet with Stillwater city officials on Wednesday as the community prepares for spring flooding.

City leaders there are keeping a particularly close eye on the water levels of the St. Croix River.

Klobuchar and Smith are scheduled to meet with city leaders at 8:30 a.m.

Stillwater’s mayor says the community is expecting the river to rise about 12 feet when the melting is said and done, and all the water makes its way to the river.

“Take your measuring stick out, go 12 feet from where that water as you can tell, I mean, it’s going to be hitting this, this levee that we’ve built to this temporary dike. It’s going to be hitting that pretty significantly,” said Mayor Ted Kozlowski.

If the flooding forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) stays the way it is, the mayor says the water could cover the city’s lift bridge.

“With as much water in the snowpack that’s coming down, we will be rising very rapidly to some pretty high levels,” said Craig Schmidt, a senior service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

Meanwhile in the west metro, Delano and Rockford are preparing for flooding on the Crow River. In Delano, the river level is at just under 13 feet, and it’s expected to rise six more feet.

In Rockford, the Crow River is at six feet now, and it’s expected to rise eight feet to moderate flood stage by Monday.

Leaders in both communities say they’re prepared for potential flooding.

“We’re set up pretty well right now,” said Shawn Louwagie, the Engineer for the City of Delano. “”We’ve got all of our preventative measures pretty much set up.”

“It looks like the trends are going down, so I think that we’re looking okay,” said Trevor Brummer, the city’s Public Works Director.

With more warm temperatures in the forecast, any remaining snow will no doubt melt soon, with water levels expected to rise soon after.

