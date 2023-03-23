Spring flooding above normal according to new National Weather Service spring flood report

The National Weather Service (NWS) released an updated spring flooding outlook Thursday afternoon.

The new report states that flooding potential is above normal based on current observations.

Last week, the agency’s report found major flooding is possible this spring in the metro, and some of the biggest threats were found along the St. Croix River in cities such as Stillwater. There, the agency said last week the city has nearly a 75% chance at major flooding, meaning it’s all-hands-on-deck to prepare. It has increased slightly this week to about an 81% chance.

In St. Paul, the flood risk has shifted from major to moderate.

Areas in the southwest metro have shifted from a moderate flood risk to minor.

The southeast metro, particularly where the Mississippi meets the St. Croix River, and along the St. Croix River, continue to face major flood risk conditions.

City crews are preparing the river area for a barrier to be put into place, ready for whatever the river may do. They’re also looking for volunteers to help put up the barrier – anyone who is at least 14 years old can sign up to fill sandbags. Those shifts run from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday next week, and 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday.

The flooding risk report comes on the same day as the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly report.

Thursday, the organization reported no changes from last week’s report, which showed the state has 41.41% of land experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Of that, 15.64% of land is listed as having moderate drought conditions.

