‘It was definitely senseless’: Family mourns loss of 19-year-old killed in Brooklyn Park

Family and friends are remembering a 19-year-old who was shot and killed Friday in Brooklyn Park.

Witnesses tell police Reese Crenshaw died after he was shot at a party, adding that the attack was unprovoked.

“It was definitely senseless, and I think that’s what makes it so difficult is that Reese wasn’t a bad kid,” said Allegra Sletten, Crenshaw’s aunt.

Crenshaw graduated from high school hours before this shooting. It was supposed to be a night of celebration, but his family is now processing a devastating loss.

“It was just the beginning for him,” Sletten said. “He was just very proud of himself. I haven’t seen him smile like that in so long, so we were all really, really proud of Reese.”

In the early morning hours of June 2, Brooklyn Park Police responded to Thomas and Russell avenues for a shooting.

Police say the 19-year-old died after he was shot in the chest while at a party. A criminal complaint reveals that Crenshaw was sitting at a card table, and multiple witnesses say 31-year-old Daniel Walker stood up, pulled out a gun and fired unprovoked.

The night after the shooting, police arrested Walker, who, according to court documents, admitted to the killing. He remains in custody on second-degree murder charges.

“His friends say he was laughing and hanging. It was totally unprovoked. Nobody there saw that or knew that was going to happen,” Sletten said.

Crenshaw’s aunt says her nephew was also a father and leaves behind a little girl.

“I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to lose one of my babies, and so my sister is just really struggling,” Sletten said.

Loved ones describe Crenshaw as a bright light with the biggest heart. Now a life filled with promise is remembered by those who knew him best.

“Obviously, hold your babies tight and take care of them and love them up while you have them,” Sletten said.

The family of Reese Crenshaw is planning a celebration of life. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support expenses for the family.