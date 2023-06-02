Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 1 dead

The shooting happened on the 9500 block of Thomas Avenue.

An overnight shooting in Brooklyn Park has left one person dead.

According to Brooklyn Park police, the victim showed up at Unity Hospital in Fridley just after 2 a.m. Friday.

Friends there told officers they were at a home near the intersection of Russell and Thomas avenues north in Brooklyn Park when the shooting happened.

The victim died at the hospital, and police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police haven’t said if they have made any arrests.

No other details regarding the victim, or the events that led up to the shooting, have been released at this time.

