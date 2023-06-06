Man charged with murder in fatal Brooklyn Park shooting, witnesses say attack was unprovoked

Criminal charges have been filed against a man who admitted to police that he shot and killed another man Friday at a party in Brooklyn Park.

Daniel Martez Walker, 31, of Brooklyn Park, was arrested and jailed for second-degree murder. The criminal complaint shows he also faces charges for possessing a firearm as an ineligible person after being convicted of that same charge in the past, as well as robbery and multiple burglaries.

Police responded to Unity Hospital in Fridley just before 2 a.m. on Friday after a 19-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers then gathered that the shooting happened at a party on Thomas Avenue North and Russell Avenue North in Brooklyn Park.

The party was happening inside a garage, where the victim was sitting at a card table with several others, according to the criminal complaint.

Multiple witnesses spoke to police and said Walker stood up from the table, then pulled out a black and purple handgun and fired without provocation, with one witness saying the victim was “just sitting there, not even talking” moments before the shooting.

Two of the witnesses also confirmed that Walker was the only person they saw at the party with a gun.

Investigators say they found one spent 9 mm shell casing at the scene.

Multiple witnesses identified Walker as the gunman in photogenic lineups, court documents say.

Police found and arrested Walker responding to a call of people using drugs at a home in the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North the night after the shooting. Police say they then recognized Walked and arrested him after he tried to jump off a third-story balcony.

A witness at that apartment told police that Walker was showing off online news articles about the shooting and the victim’s death and even bragged about shooting him in the chest. The witness confirmed Walker “got nervous” and tried running away when police arrived at the apartment.

Police say they also found a handwritten note on Walker that read on the first line, “Tell JoJo that I sold the gun that had the body on it.” Court documents state that as officers looked at the note, Walker snatched it from their grasp, stuffed it into his mouth and swallowed it.

The complaint states that in a Mirandized statement, Walker provided a false alibi for the murder before changing his story when confronted with evidence. He then admitted to shooting and killing the man in the garage.

Walker then claimed to have a bounty on his life and that the victim pulled out a gun and tried to shoot him, prompting Walker to act in self-defense.

Walker also admitted to fleeing the scene and selling the handgun.

Police later found a black and purple handgun that matched the description of the gun used in the shooting. Investigators also spoke to someone who said Walker sold the gun to him without mentioning it was used in the fatal shooting. Police say forensic tests on the gun are still pending.

Walker’s first court appearance is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

He faces a maximum sentence of 40 years if convicted of second-degree murder.