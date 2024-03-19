St. Paul city leaders talk ongoing work, new plans to slow rampant copper wire theft from streetlights

St. Paul Police plan to host a community meeting on Tuesday night to address the city’s copper wire theft crisis.

City leaders, including Public Works Director Sean Kershaw, some City Council members and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, are also expected to make an appearance and provide updates on efforts to slow the rampant stealing of wire from light poles that, for months, has continued to keep large portions of the city pitch black at night.

It’s a priority public safety problem, said St. Paul Police Deputy Chief of Operations Kurt Hallstom in a one-on-one meeting Tuesday morning.

“For the longest time it was isolated to the parkways, and the parks, and places that didn’t have a lot of residential living — you know, houses and things like that — that could have eyes on the areas,” he continued. “And now, it’s now it’s pretty much everywhere.”

As St. Paul’s officer staffing situation has improved recently, they’ve been able to focus more manpower on the issue, according to Hallstrom.

He said officers made nearly 30 arrests related to copper wire theft in the last three to six months, adding that charges were filed in almost all of those cases.

However, Hallstrom said it’s too soon to tell if those couple dozen arrests will make a real dent in the rampant copper wire theft.

“I definitely think it’s a bandwagon phenomenon that, you know, the people that are doing it talk to their friends, and they’re like, ‘You know, this is super easy,’ and off they go.”

What was abundantly clear is that the time spent by officers and city staff to replace lights — just to have them stolen again — is both critical and costly.

“I can’t really put an exact dollar amount on it,” Hallstrom said. “But it’s in the thousands of dollars just for the police department.”

St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw said his department spent more than $1.1 million on wire replacement in 2023, adding that’s four times the cost to the department back in 2019.

His team is working on a few new ideas in hopes of a much more well-lit 2024, beginning with 90 new light poles. The big difference is a much higher wire access panel compared to being at the base of the city’s classic lantern-style lights.

“So we think those will be much harder to steal wire from,” Kershaw said. “That’ll be the beginning of a longer-term solution.”

Public Works ordered and will install 90 of the new light poles, he said, adding that if they seem to deter theft, the plan is to invest in many more.

Kershaw’s team also turned to the State Capitol this legislative session in hopes of slowing these thefts as lawmakers did with catalytic converters, by requiring a state-issued license to resell copper wire.

People with a legitimate need, like electricians, would automatically get one, he said.

It’ll cut out people who are illegally trying to sell it,” Kershaw continued. “And that will cut out the demand, and we think that will have an impact on the theft that’s taking place.”

Committee hearings on both the House and Senate versions of the licensing bill are expected any day now.

