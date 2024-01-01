Stoplights the latest target of thieves in St. Paul

The stoplights are back on near Como Zoo after being busted open several weeks ago by some bold crooks.

The traffic signals had gone dark for days near St. Paul’s busiest park.

“I think it’s a guessing game for them, it’s like here’s an opportunity, let’s see what’s in there,” St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez said.

Much like thieves have done with street lights around the city, Rodriguez says the crooks are targeting the traffic signals for copper wires. However, that’s a poor target.

“The majority of it is cable that is not of value,” Rodriguez said.

While it’s providing little payday for the thieves, their actions are creating a huge expense for the city, which spent nearly $170,000 on traffic signal repairs in 2023 alone. Plus, it’s a public safety hazard.

“I would say that kind of upped the ante a little bit. It’s like, OK, now we’re getting into some additional core city infrastructure that has some potential traffic implications and things that we really need to be thinking about this differently,” Rodriguez said.

The city has now started putting large cement blocks that weigh hundreds of pounds on top of access panels for stoplights to make it harder on thieves.

Rodriguez says St. Paul’s Public Works Department is also trying some other safety measures but the city is asking residents to keep an eye open for suspicious activity. Officials noted that police have arrested several copper wire thieves recently thanks to calls from the public.