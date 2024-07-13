How to stay safe with dangerous heat expected this weekend

Minnesota will see the hottest weather of the weekend this summer, with the combination of humidity and high temperatures making for potentially deadly scenarios.

In response, Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First Alert.

The heat that’s plagued much of the country is now coming to Minnesota for the first time this summer.

As temperatures creep into the 90s, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Meteorologist Wren Clair says the humidity is rising too.

“It’s that combination that makes it really hard for our bodies to cool off and we’re not acclimated to it, we really haven’t seen it this summer at all,” Clair said.

Dr. Andrew Laudenbach is an emergency medicine physician with Hennepin Healthcare. He says the ER often sees an increase in patients when the “feels like” temperature gets close to triple digits.

“It’s deadly serious,” Laudenbach said. “When we talk about humid heat, it doesn’t just feel muggy, that’s a real thing that can increase the heat’s effect on your body.”

Laudenbach says it’s important to recognize the signs of heat-related illness, with common symptoms including headaches, muscle cramps, weakness and fatigue. “That’s kind of your body telling you, ‘Hey, it’s time to cool down.'”

If you plan on spending time outdoors, Laundenbach says drinking water is key but it’s not the only factor that will keep you safe.

“You can be plenty well hydrated and be very hot… and it’s that heat that can really be damaging to your body,” added Laudenbach.

Laudenbach suggests you take frequent breaks from activity, find shade or air conditioning and limit alcohol intake.

Taking care of yourself is important but so is watching for heat-related illness in others.

“If you have somebody you know like an elderly friend, relative, neighbor, even if they’re not someone you’re talking to all the time, checking on them, making sure they’re ok,” Laudenbach said