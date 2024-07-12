Forecast First Alert: Heat and severe storms possible this weekend

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for July 12, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Saturday and Sunday are Forecast First Alert days across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A Heat Advisory is in effect for western Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro, plus severe storms are possible.

There are two things to be aware of this weekend: It will be hot and humid, and severe storms are possible. First, let’s talk about the heat. While we have gotten close, Saturday and Sunday will likely be the first 90° days of the season in the Twin Cities. The humidity is also climbing, making it feel much more uncomfortable. On Saturday, parts of western Minnesota will feel like 100° to 105°. Both Saturday and Sunday could feel like 95° to 100° in the Twin Cities.

Since is the first big push of heat and humidity this season, here are a few reminders. First and foremost, listen to your body. If you start to feel too hot, find some shade or air conditioning. Make sure you are checking in on the very young and very old in your family and community. Heat can take a toll quickly on kids and the elderly. Above all, remember to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water if you are going to be outside.

The storm chances have a few more strings attached this weekend. Storms will likely develop closer to the Red River Valley and move southeast Friday night, Saturday night, and possibly again Sunday night. How long these storms last into the next day will determine when and where they redevelop by the evening. Any of the overnight storms could have strong winds and hail, but if they can develop a little earlier, there is a small tornado chance.

There is one more hot and humid day Monday, and more storms are possible that afternoon and evening. Once we get through that, there is a quiet and comfortable stretch of weather next week. Expect highs closer to 80° and a few dry days.