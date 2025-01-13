House Republicans denounce Democrats early swearing-in ceremony

House Republicans are slamming what they claim is a “covert swearing-in ceremony” by House DFLers on Sunday.

Speaker-designate Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) and Majority Leader-designate Harry Niska (R-Ramsey) released a statement Sunday criticizing the DFL for “swearing-in antics.”

“State law is clear: swearing in happens at noon on the day the legislature convenes; any attempt to subvert that is illegitimate,” said Demuth. “This move is a slap in the face to the institution and to every voter who expects their elected officials to act in good faith and uphold the integrity of the legislative process. Minnesotans sent us here to govern, not to play political games. I am calling on the Governor to call out this outrageous stunt and tell his party to do their jobs by showing up on Tuesday.”

“House Republicans are focused in our mission to do the work for Minnesotans, and this scheme will not deter us,” added Niska. “We will continue to fight for accountability, transparency, and the voices of the people who entrusted us to lead. If Democrats think these kinds of lawless antics will stop us from delivering on our promises to Minnesotans, they are sorely mistaken.”

The entire controversy was sparked by House Republicans gaining a 67-66 advantage after a judge ruled a DFLer who won a House seat in the east metro was ineligible to take office because he doesn’t live in the district.

A news release from the House DFL late Sunday said the following:

“On Sunday, January 12th, 2025, all but one DFL state representatives-elect were sworn into office for the 2025-2026 biennium. One state representative-elect was sworn in on Friday, January 10th. Senior District Court Judge Kevin Burke administered the oath at the Minnesota History Center. Taking the oath of office early in a location outside the state Capitol is not unprecedented – multiple instances are recorded in the House Journal.

Normally, state representatives are sworn into office on the first day of session. However, Democrats are prepared to deny the 68-member quorum required to conduct House business until successful power-sharing negotiations conclude with Republicans.”

Also in that release, DFL Speaker-designate Melissa Hortman explained the reason for the unprecedented mass swearing-in, saying, “Last week we publicly stated our reasons for denying quorum – we would like Republicans to honor the will of the voters. We’re working to successfully conclude negotiations with House Republicans and remain hopeful that we will have a power-sharing agreement before Tuesday, January 14th. Denial of quorum is a legitimate parliamentary tactic. Michigan House Republicans used the same tactic in December 2024. In the event Democrats choose to deny quorum, we wanted to be sure to have all our members properly and legally sworn in and we did that this evening.”

Officials with the Republican Party of Minnesota are planning to hold a press conference on Monday morning ahead of the first day of the session. Republicans say they plan to file recall petitions against DFL legislators who don’t show up on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there’s a new agreement on how control of the temporarily split Minnesota Senate will work.

In a statement released Sunday night, caucus leaders for both the GOP and the DFL say they have come to an agreement that is expected to be passed on Tuesday.

Key items on the agreement include joint chairs on committees and equal DFL and Republican representation on committees. Under the agreement, there will also be no changes to Senate rules in 2025.

The State Senate will remain in a 33-33 tie until the District 60 seat is filled. That seat was vacated following the death of DFL Senator Kari Dziedzic late last month.

The agreement will remain in place until there are 34 votes to end it, according to a joint press release from Republican and DFL caucus leaders.

The upcoming burglary trial of DFL Senator Nicole Mitchell just after this session starts is also complicating matters. Mitchell will not be able to participate in floor sessions during the trial, but she is asking for the trial to be delayed until May.