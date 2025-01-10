Sen. Nicole Mitchell requests to have burglary trial postponed until after 2025 legislative session

State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, is asking a judge to put her criminal trial on hold until after the legislative session.

Mitchell is charged with one count of first-degree burglary in connection with an alleged break-in at her stepmother’s Detroit Lakes home in April. Jury selection in that case is set to begin on Jan. 27, nearly two weeks into the 2025 legislative session, which kicks off on Tuesday.

In a motion filed on Friday in Becker County District Court, Mitchell’s defense attorney asked the judge presiding over the case to delay the trial until “the first available date after May 19, 2025,” the deadline for lawmakers to wrap up business at the Capitol.

The filing cited a 2007 appeals court decision ruling that state law “authorizes the postponement of a judicial or quasi-judicial proceeding in which a legislator is involved as a party, attorney, or witness while the legislature is in session.”

Republican Senate Leader Mark Johnson criticized Mitchell’s request to delay her trial, saying in a statement that the motion “delays justice for her victim and further delays an orderly Senate session as she continues to bring the reputation of the Senate into disrepute.”

Johnson also reiterated his call to strip Mitchell of her vote and expel her from the Senate.